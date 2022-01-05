Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I think everyone can agree that the holiday season is full of fun, relaxation and a whole lot of eating, and that’s exactly what my family did, maybe a little too much.
This is usually the season that we buckle back down and try to start eating healthy again. What better way of getting back into eating healthy than eating a healthy dessert with fruit?
This recipe was relatively quick and easy to make, but most of all, it was delicious. We doubled the recipe and it still wasn’t enough. (The measurements listed are what we followed.) I’m a huge fan of fruit so this recipe was perfect for me.
You could add any fruit on top like raspberries, kiwi, blackberries, mango, etc. You could also spice it up a bit and add other toppings like walnuts, almonds, or granola. An alternative for the cream cheese could also be greek yogurt, which would still make it healthy and yummy. I know for sure we will be making this again because we couldn’t get enough.
Vanessa: This fruit pizza is so light, fresh and full of flavor, a welcome change after the endless mountain of cookies and other sugary snacks from the holidays.
There are several twists in this recipe that make it a healthy alternative, and one that you may find yourself making all year.
The crust is a classic weight watchers recipe featuring self-rising flour and plain nonfat Greek yogurt. You can transform this dough into many different recipes, you can use it for pizza crust, stromboli, bagels and more.
I don’t remember ever finding self-rising flour at the grocery store. But that’s not a problem because it is easy to mix up with just 1 cup of all purpose flour, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1 1/2 tsp baking soda, ingredients that may already be in your pantry.
I loved the flavor of the dough from adding the cinnamon to it. It was subtle, yet recognizable and a delicious addition. (I will remember this trick when we make the bagels again.) I was a little surprised that it only calls for 3 ounces of cream cheese. It would be easy to get carried away with that and add the full 8 ounce block. Stay strong and stick to the 3 ounces. It will also keep the calories down, and that amount will be just enough flavor to be satisfying.
If you like to spice things up with extra layers of flavor, you can add a little lemon zest to the cream cheese mixture. I wanted to sprinkle a little powdered sugar over the top (habit from the holidays, I could say), but stayed strong and focused on keeping this recipe lower-sugar. Cheers to healthier choices!
FRUIT PIZZA
1 cup self-rising flour
1/8 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. sugar
1 cup plain, fat free Greek yogurt
1 egg
3 oz reduced fat cream cheese (softened)
4 tsp. sugar free maple syrup
1-1 1/2 pounds fresh fruit
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the self-rising flour, cinnamon and sugar. Whisk together.
Add the yogurt and mix together, then knead the dough for about 1 minutes.
Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray and roll the dough onto it.
Add the egg to a small bowl with about one tablespoon of water and whisk together. Use a basting brush to spread the egg wash over the dough.
Place the dough in the oven for 12-14 minutes, or until golden in color. Let cool.
Place the cream cheese and maple syrup in a small mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer to whip until light and easy to spread.
After the crust is cooled, thinly spread the cream cheese mixture on the crust, then top with sliced fruit.