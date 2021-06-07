State Department of Health officials reported 297 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the smallest increase since March 25, 2020, during the first month of the pandemic.
It was also the third consecutive day with fewer than 500 new cases and the fifth time in nine days with fewer than 500.
Pennsylvania edged closer to 11 million vaccinations on Sunday, administering shots to 23,410 people, including 299 in Valley counties, according to the Monday report.
The numbers showed 15,926 of the vaccines provided full vaccine protection, including 231 of the Valley's total.
To date 10.88 million shots have been given in Pennsylvania and 154,519 to Valley county residents. According to the state, 59.4% of all Pennsylvanians have received one dose of the vaccine and 55.7% have been fully vaccinated.
The state reported six new COVID-19-related deaths, the fifth time in nine days with fewer than 10 deaths. It was also the fifth consecutive day with no new deaths in Valley counties. To date, 597 Valley residents have died due to the virus.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 - June 3 stood at 2.9%.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania reported another decrease in hospitalizations on Monday.
According to state officials, 754 patients were hospitalized, 13 patients fewer than Sunday. Of those patients, 173 were in intensive care units (ICUs) — a decrease of 7 — and 104 were on ventilators, an increase of three.
In Valley health care facilities, 34 patients were being treated in hospitals, 12 in ICUs and three on ventilators.
Geisinger in Danville had 27 patients, eight in ICUs and all of the Valley’s ventilator cases. Four patients were admitted at Shamokin, one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, all three patients being treated were in the ICU.
All of those figures were identical to Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday's midday reports from the state.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Monday, the same number as reported over the weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are no active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, mimicking the weekend reports. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State were the same as reported over the weekend.