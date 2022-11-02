LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Alpesh Patel was the winning bid of Liquor License R-21042 in Liberty Township, Montour County, at a top bid of $52,019. The notice of selection was issued to Patel on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the PLCB on Wednesday issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses.
Patel was one of 20 recipients.
Winning bids ranged from $25,111 for a license in Benezette Township, Elk County to $460,751 for a license in Uwchlan, Chester County. The average winning bid in the auction was $154,833.
The number of bids received for each of the 20 licenses receiving bids ranged from one to seven.
Top bidders have 14 days from the date of each Notice of Selection to remit full bid payment to the PLCB. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to remit its full bid payment.