As a ninth-grader two years ago, Hannah Rabb nearly won the state golf title. Only a triple-bogey on the 17th hole denied her. Maybe she just wasn’t ready.
This time she was.
The Warrior Run junior became the first female golfer from District 4 to win a PIAA title in 35 years, completing a dominating season with a gold-medal performance at the state golf championships. Rabb is the Daily Item’s 2022 Golfer of the Year.
Claiming a third District 4 title was good and all, but it was the gold medal Rabb set her sights on.
“Hannah had one goal this year and that was to win states, which she did,” Warrior Run coach Rodney Keiser said. “She is very focused on the course, very helpful and my most impressed with quality is she is very humble.”
Rabb, who was second at states two years ago as a freshman and ninth last fall, shot the best round of any female golfer on the opening day of the PIAA Championships at Penn State. She was the only girl out of 36 Class 2A competitors to break par with a 70 — and won by a shot over Anna Swan of North East.
Rabb became the fourth golfer from District 4 — male or female — to win a state title. Sean Duffy of Danville — whose son Cole is a first-team all-star this year — was the last D4 state champion, winning in 1990; Elkand’s T.J. Howe won in 2005. Williamsport’s Tina Paternostro was the only other female to win a state title back in 1987.
“She is a class act,” Keiser said. “I’m looking forward to having her back next year and, God-willing, a repeat.”
Rabb has dominated District 4 throughout her career. She has won the district title by 10 strokes as a freshman, 10 as a sophomore and then by 14 this year.