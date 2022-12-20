Seven Valley police departments are receiving a share of $170 million in state funding, money that will be used to support technology upgrades, boost recruiting efforts and other programs. The funding comes as many local departments across Pennsylvania struggle to maintain adequate staffing and municipalities continue to find ways to cover what is often the largest line item in their budgets.
Of the $170 million allocated recently statewide, $120 million of that went to 197 entities as part of the state’s Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The program is overseen by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
According to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the LLES program “provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).”
The local police departments — including Mahoning Township in Montour County, Coal and Mount Carmel townships, Milton, Mount Carmel, Sunbury and Watsontown in Northumberland County — received more than $800,000 between them.
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
Priority consideration for the grant programs was given to those agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of violence. State officials said the LLES program gives priority consideration to those agencies struggling to solve crimes.
Law enforcement personnel across the nation are, in most cases, doing the best they can with what they have. This funding, if used appropriately and for the greatest good, should prove a valuable tool for them to close gaps that have emerged amid short staffing and an increased workload.
Caseloads for Valley police departments are growing and each case, both high- and low-profile deserve the attention of law enforcement. It creates a level of public trust and fairness when those who commit crimes are appropriately held accountable in a timely fashion.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.