WASHINGTONVILLE — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded a grant to Washingtonville Borough for a feasibility study of the former DeLong Memorial School property.
The grant was secured by state Sen. John Gordner (R-27) through the Blight Remediation program. The study would include an environmental site assessment, housing market study and analysis, commercial market study and analysis, engineering sketch plans and costs for multiple scenarios, and coordination and plan preparation with the final analysis.
The Commonwealth Financing Agency was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
— THE DAILY ITEM