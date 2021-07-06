Less than two years ago, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a voting reform bill touted as the most significant change to the state’s election code in more than 80 years.
Yet two years later, many of the state lawmakers push forward in an attempt to override that commonsense reform with a series of new alterations built around the lie that former President Donald Trump won the election.
Pennsylvania is not alone. Dozens of states are pushing “reform” to make sure to curry favor with the former president, who is the undeniable leader of the Republican Party.
Gov. Tom Wolf was right to veto House Bill 1300 last week. There are good provisions in the bill, but in the end, it will make it more difficult for some people to vote and that should never, ever be the case.
In 2019, Pennsylvania reformed its voting laws in a bipartisan manner. We know that because they told us.
“The people of Pennsylvania have sent divided government to Harrisburg and, with that, this is what governing looks like,” Sen. Jake Corman said when Gov. Wolf signed the bill in late 2019. “We are thankful for the governor’s willingness to work with us to enact the most historic change in how we cast votes since the election code was enacted in 1937. Compromise has given Pennsylvanians a modernized election code that preserves the integrity of the ballot box and makes it easier for voters to choose the people who represent them.”
No one could have foreseen the pandemic that followed and changed the way Americans, and Pennsylvanians voted in 2020. With these new, bipartisan tools in hand, Pennsylvanians used each and every one of them to vote in record numbers.
In Pennsylvania, they picked Republicans and Democrats. The GOP won two statewide races and numerous Congressional seats. But because the top of the ticket went down, a system tabbed as “historic change” that created a “modernized election code that preserves the integrity of the ballot box,” needs to be blown up less than two years later?
It doesn’t. The entire thing isn’t a sham, but the premise behind it most certainly is.
“Voting should be the easiest thing to do,” Lewisburg councilman Jordi Comas said. “Anything, anything that makes it more difficult to vote, it unassailably must be on the state to prove it’s not restrictive.”
They haven’t done that.
According to the Heritage Foundation, there have been 1,328 “proven instances” of voter fraud since the 1990s across the nation. Of that total, 27 were recorded in Pennsylvania. Those totals are out tens of millions of ballots in the commonwealth and hundreds of millions nationwide.
Two years ago, Pennsylvania lawmakers compromised. Democrats and Republicans gave and got a little bit. Members of both parties voted for and against the legislation.
That isn’t the case this time. Which should tell you all you need to know about the legislation.
