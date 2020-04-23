SUNBURY — The Shikellamy State Park and other state parks will not open by April 30 as previously announced in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terry Brady said no state facilities will be open before May 8 and the department is awaiting guidance on any re-openings after that date. The Shikellamy State Park includes the inflatable Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam that creates Lake Augusta.
The Central PA Rowing Association (CPRA), which is headquartered at the park near the courtesy dock in a 2,800-square-foot building with a 4-foot overhang, is scheduled to have Zartman Construction come in on May 1 to install the club's ramp, according to CPRA President Dagny Leininger. The dock installation and boat move are pushed back to at least May 8.
"We are itching to get out there," said Leininger about the 30 members. "We had a couple of boating seasons in a row cut short due to weather or dam issues. This year it's COVID."
The dam needed repairs in 2017 and 2019, cutting the boating season short, and 2018 had a lot of rainy weather. The boating season ends each September and the dam is lowered in early October.
The docks will have six people helping to install and about 25 boats and equipment will be transported to the park in shifts of four people in two-hour shifts so there's minimal or no overlap, said Leininger. All members will wear masks when volunteering, she said.
Single rowing will only be allowed until the U.S. Rowing Association and state officials lift the guidelines. All equipment will be sanitized and disinfected after every use and members will be asked to wear masks before heading out on the water, said Leininger.
Any member not experienced with single rowing will be provided training, she said.
They are not yet canceling two learn-to-row sessions scheduled for June, she said.