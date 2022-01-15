SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Penns Creek near the Green Bridge at Selinsgrove on Friday afternoon.
State police did not release any further information on Saturday other than saying an autopsy is pending Monday.
Police said the body of a white male was found along the bank of the creek at 11:55 a.m. Friday.
Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant said he pronounced the man dead at 1:03 p.m. Friday.
The man, who Pheasant described as being in his mid-20s and from out of state, was laying in shallow water in the creek near the area of the Green Bridge at Routes 11-15 and 522.
Pheasant would not say whether any injuries were visible on the body.
State police were still investigating the death Saturday and had not released any more information other than confirming an investigation is ongoing.