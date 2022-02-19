The Pennsylvania State Police are listening to recommendations made by the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission.
According to officials at the state police in Harrisburg, in December, the commission approved recommendations relating to police-involved shootings, other use of force, and bias-based policing.
Some of the recommendations were strengthening the state police’s use of force policy to include, among other things, enhanced definitions to clarify the use of an objective reasonableness standard, bolstering de-escalation and supplemental training following use of force incidents, mandatory reporting of certain use of force incidents, and specific guidelines detailing a use of force spectrum.
Another recommendation was the continued efforts to procure Mobile Video Recorder (MVR) systems that include various options for Interview Room Recorders and Body Worn Cameras.
“I would like to thank the members of the Commission for their dedication and commitment to this process,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said. “The Pennsylvania State Police looks forward to working with the commission to further improve our Department’s service to the citizens of the commonwealth.”
The commission includes three committees to review completed internal investigative findings to determine if they were fair, impartial, complete, and performed in a manner consistent with applicable policies.
Over the past two years, local state police have held various citizen academies, which included one in Lewisburg and one in Hazleton.
Individuals who attended were screened through the state police and then were presented with a six-week course on various aspects of law enforcement.
Gov. Wolf created the commission in 2020 by Executive Order. The commission is comprised of 21 voting members and six ex-officio members. Voting members include one representative from each of the Pennsylvania State Police’s current 15 Troop geographic areas and six citizen members chosen at-large.