SUNBURY — Law enforcement officers in Sunbury are looking forward to enjoying a hot dog or two and possibly even taking a dip in the pool with residents during the 2021 National Night Out event scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Sunbury Community Pool.
The Sunbury Police Department will host National Night Out and for the first time in its history, it will be held on the grounds at the Sunbury Community Pool and Ice Rink.
“We are excited for this year and have a lot of special treats for the residents,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “It will be a great night to come out and meet the department and enjoy the night.”
The event will include hot dogs, chips, soda, water, free swimming, and various other light refreshments, along with arts and crafts and music, City Clerk Jolinn Barner said.
“This will be a great night out for our community,” she said.
Officer Keith Tamberelli said he is looking forward to meeting with residents and enjoying a relaxing evening. “It’s always great to meet with the residents,” he said. “Our whole department is excited.”
Barner and Sunbury Police Officer Terry Ketchum secured the Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol Unit to come to the city.
The full unit consists of 28 gelding horses that are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, and security.
The horses live on the grounds of the state police training academy in Hershey and Barner said a few of the horses will be arriving in Sunbury for residents to see.
“We are all super excited,” Barner said. “I believe in our first responders and this will be a special night for our community especially after not being to have this last year due to COVID-19.”
Barner said the city also has a crew from a Life Flight division that will be landing on the grounds at the ice rink.
The event begins at 5 p.m. and will run until around 8 p.m., Barner said.