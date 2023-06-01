HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police say four fatalities occurred out of the 651 crashes troopers investigated during the Memorial Day weekend.
Troopers investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29 and alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes, according to a press release.
Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats, the report said.
Troop F, which consists of Milton, Selinsgrove and the Stoninton barracks, reported 44 crashes, seven were alcohol related, and 10 people were injured. Troopers reported no fatalities.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA