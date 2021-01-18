State police searching for suspect in Union County armed robbery

State Police at Milton are searching for the public's help in identifying a man in the surveillance video above who robbed a Union County gas station on Sunday.

 Photo provided by state police

State troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery at the Sunoco Quick Shop, in White Deer Township, Union County, on Sunday.

Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said a male about six-foot-tall, wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt, a white bandana and a camouflage baseball hat entered the store on New Columbia Road at about 5:30 p.m. and displayed a handgun while demanding cash. 

The man was able to get $256 before he fled the scene in an unknown direction in a dark-colored pickup truck with a cap on the vehicle, Reasner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call  Milton state trooper Jessica Naschke at 570-524-2662.

