The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the fourth consecutive week while the state Department of Health registered its highest total of COVID-related deaths since late May.
Statewide, Health officials registered 10,940 new cases, the fewest since the last week in November. In the Valley, cases were higher in all four counties this week, data show.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 236 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the most since May 25 and second most in a single week since the state shifted to weekly updates last May. Nationally, deaths are up 19 percent over the last week.
There were no local deaths linked to COVID this week. Montour County hasn’t recorded a COVID-19 death in 13 consecutive weeks.
All four Valley counties registered more new cases this week than the previous week. Montour County had 27 cases, Northumberland had 93, while Snyder had 21 and Union County 22. It was the second week in a row Northumberland County registered fewer than 100 cases. The county had recorded more than 100 per week for six consecutive weeks before last week.
Trends in the region are similar to what is going on nationwide, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. The data show cases are down 16 percent but deaths are up 19 percent in the last seven days.
Hospitalizations were down 13 percent over the same time period across the nation.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations were down 89 in the last week, the fourth consecutive week the total has decreased. Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,258 COVID patients in hospitals.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 26 COVID patients, and Geisinger in Shamokin is treating four. Four of the patients at Geisinger in Danville are in an intensive care unit (ICU) and two of them were on ventilators — both down from last week. There was one patient in the ICU at Shamokin. None of the 11 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 58 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) three levels. There was one inmate case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and five at USP-Lewisburg.
Nationwide, seven facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 10 from last week’s report — and 30 were at Level 2. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were still four active inmate cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 10 active COVID-19 infections among staff at the facility, the most among all facilities in the state. There were 57 active inmate cases and 48 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There were five active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with 11 staff cases, both the same as reported last week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, while there was at least one staff case. There were no cases at the juvenile detention facilities in Danville. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.