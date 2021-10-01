The number of positive COVID-19 cases among school-aged children increased this week in the Valley, while it decreased statewide after four consecutive weeks of increases.
Across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported 7,352 cases among children between the ages of 5 and 18 from Sept. 22 to 28. It was the third consecutive week with at least 7,000 new cases, but the weekly total was 572 fewer than last week’s 7,924.
State Health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes five new cases in Montour County, 64 in Northumberland County, 28 in Snyder and 36 in Union County. Montour County was the only Valley county to register fewer cases this week than last week, dropping from nine to five cases. On Thursday, Danville Area School District superintendent Ricki Boyle announced the Danville Primary School would be closed next week due to COVID and the number of students impacted.
Across the region, there were 133 new cases, including 64 in Northumberland (up from 58), 28 in Snyder (up from 24) and 36 in Union (up from 26).
There were also six new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County and five in Union County. The other two Valley counties all reported positive cases among the same age demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the third week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Last week, there were 117 cases among school-age children in the region. Since state officials began tracking data in August, there have been 35 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 333 in Northumberland, 98 in Snyder and 136 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 35,140 cases among children age 5-18 and 5,946 among those 0-4.