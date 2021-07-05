The state Department of Health registered 98 new COVID-19 cases in the latest data release on Monday, the first time fewer than 100 new cases have been measured in a single day since late March 2020.
Locally there were two new cases, one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
According to the state Department of Health’s (DOH) data released on Monday, which includes figures up to date through midnight Sunday, there were no COVID-19-related deaths statewide or in the Valley.
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania dropped by six according to Monday's report and now sit at 293.
There has been one new death among Valley county residents since June 23.
Statewide, the DOH registered 98 new cases, the lowest total since 83 cases were registered on March 20, 2020.
The state did not update its COVID-19 vaccination numbers over the weekend. To date, as of Friday’s midday report, 11,711,557 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 5,418,234 shots that provided the strongest protection currently available against the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 3,966,031 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The virus has killed 602 Valley residents and 27,707 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated last updated on Saturday. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley over the past week.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 419 staffers and 1,489 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 40 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide, up two from Friday report.