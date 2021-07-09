Staff reports
For the first time in nearly three months, Pennsylvania had more COVID-19 cases in one week than in the preceding week according to the state’s Early Warning Dashboard Monitoring system.
Over the seven-day window that ended Friday, the state Department of Health said there were 878 new COVID-19 cases across the state, up nine from the 869 reported the week ended July 2. It marks the first time the new case count has increased since the week ending April 16.
There were 27 counties — including Snyder and Union — that reported more cases last week than the week before. Montour County was among eight that had no new cases and the remaining 32 had fewer cases than the preceding week.
While the number of new cases and positive test rate increased slightly statewide last week — the positive test rate went from 1.1 to 1.2 percent — the daily average of hospitalizations dropped from 325 to 290.6. There were 278 patients hospitalized for COVID on Friday according to the Department of Health.
State Health officials stopped releasing updates on the Early Warning Dashboard at the end of June. At that point, all four Valley counties had low rates of community transmission.
Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties all had five new COVID cases over the past week, according to state officials.
Northumberland County’s new case count dropped from 7 to 5, while its positive test rate also went from to 1.1 percent. Snyder County’s new case count went from 2 to 5, while its test rate went from 1.0 to 2.6 percent. In Union County, there were two more new cases this week than last (3 to 5) with the test rate going from 0.7 to 1.3 percent.