Pennsylvania registered more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Monday, including 21 new cases in the four Valley counties.
Statewide, the Department of Health announced 3,088 new cases and one death linked to the novel coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 21 combined cases, including eight in Northumberland County, seven in Union, four in Snyder and two in Montour. There were eight new positive tests at Bucknell on Sunday according to the university's dashboard. Montour, Northumberland and Union counties are all seeing substantial growth according to the state's early warning dashboard. All three counties had a community growth level of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The state has administered more than 6.4 million vaccine doses as of Sunday with 2,401,825 fully vaccinated, including 42,180 in the Valley.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.5 percent over the past week, up from 9.3 percent last week. It was the fourth week in a row the positive test percentage increased.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,474 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 14 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 534 were in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 18, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by four to 250.
At Valley hospitals, 57 patients were hospitalized, down 10 from Sunday. There were 18 patients in ICUs and four on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 39 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are four patients being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 14 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 36 active cases, up nine from Sunday, including 26 cases among students. There were eight positive tests on campus Sunday. There are 82 students in isolation, up 23 from Sunday.
At Susquehanna University, there were 10 active cases — six students and four workers.
Nursing homes
As of noon Saturday, there have been 2,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There was one new resident case in Northumberland and Union counties in the latest update. The DOH does not update long-term care facility data on weekends.
In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,038 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 265 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are two active cases, all among workers, at four federal prisons in Union County. There are no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg or the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There is one staff member infection, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
To date, 1,370 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,190 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, numbers which have remained steady since Friday. There have been two inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center and less than five people have died. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 334 cumulative cases at the facility, 234 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers and clients at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.