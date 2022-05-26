The Daily Item
Southern Columbia enters today’s Class 2A track and field state meet as the defending boys state champion.
The Tigers edged Milton last week, claiming a repeat District 4 title by four points over the Black Panthers.
Jake Rose leads the way for Southern Columbia, and will compete at states in the long jump, 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter relay.
More than 50 Valley athletes will compete for state gold at Shippensburg University. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
“I’m right where I want to be, and I’m hoping to shave off even more time next week at states,” Mifflinburg senior Makayla Weber said after winning the Class 3A district title in the 300 hurdles. “I’m excited to run. Track and field has really helped me grow as a person and as an athlete.”
The Valley has a pair of top seeds heading into states, in addition to Rose, who has the best time in both hurdle events. Danville’s Bronson Krainak has the best throw in the Class 3A javelin, which is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.
On the girls side, Lewisburg’s 1,600 relay time posted the fastest time in Class 2A this season. The preliminaries — during which the Green Dragons will run in Lane 4 in the fourth heat — are scheduled for today at 3 p.m.