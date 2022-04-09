Even with dozens of local, state and federal permits still required to get to the finish line, it is difficult to mask the excitement behind the possibility of what a new entity called the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility could mean for the Valley.
News this week that a Texas-based company plans to build a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility along Route 11 in Point Township to recycle plastics comes at the perfect time. Late last month, Merck announced plans to shutter its Riverside plant just across the Susquehanna River from the proposed location of the new plant, taking hundreds of jobs.
The new plant would eventually create 300 full-time jobs, owners said, not counting those tasked with building the state-of-the-art facility Encina CEO David Roesser called the first of its kind in the nation. If everything goes according to plan, construction would begin this fall with hopes to be up and running by late 2024.
Roesser said analysis from the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association shows construction of the facility could “inject more than $2.1 billion into the local and state economies over the next five years.”
There are a lot of hurdles to clear before a shovel goes into the ground. The state Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and several other agencies will have to sign off on the project. It will be an interesting sell considering the plant will be designed to convert recycled plastics into a raw product that can be used by other manufacturers to create new “plastic-type products.”
“Increasingly, customers are demanding sustainable practices across the product supply chain and life cycle,” Roesser said. “The feedstocks we manufacture reduce waste, offset the need to produce virgin materials and help manufacturers achieve carbon-neutral goals as we transition to a circular economy.”
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE Economic Development Pennsylvania, said the plant will create “next-generation jobs,” a signal that workforce development and slowing the region’s brain-drain could be vital to the long-term success of the project.
Obviously, the process and how it works and its possible impact on the environment — especially the neighboring Susquehanna River, one of the attractions for developers — are something to learn more about and monitor moving forward.
To get the ball moving downhill, Encina officials will host a public open house from 5-8 p.m. on May 11 at the American Legion in Point Township. It is important for the public and other stakeholders to gather as much information early in this process to see what the real potential of this announcement can be.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.