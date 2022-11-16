For just the second time since he became the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett directed multiple touchdown drives inside the red zone Sunday in a 20-10 victory against New Orleans.
The first came in Pickett’s pro debut in Week 4, when he scored on a pair of 1-yard runs against the New York Jets.
Between those games, the Steelers had scored just two red-zone touchdowns in four games when Pickett was on the field. A third came on a pass from wide receiver Chase Claypool. And so despite showing modest improvement in that area, Pickett was left wanting more. Probably because the Steelers had a season-high five possessions inside the red zone against the Saints and twice settled for field goals.
Instead of the Steelers offense exceeding 20 points for the first time this season, it stalled on that number for the third time.
“We’re not where we need to be,” Pickett said.
It’s hardly a surprise, then, to find the Steelers ranked tied for No. 28 in red-zone touchdown percentage. Whenever reaching the opposing 20-yard line, they have scored touchdowns 46% of the time, reaching the end zone 12 times on 26 opportunities. The Broncos and Houston Texans are the only NFL teams with fewer red-zone TDs.
“There’s less grass, right, so there are tighter windows (to throw),” Pickett said. “The timing, everything is faster. I’ve got to meet the guys at certain spots with the ball.”