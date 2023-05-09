The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Philadelphia pro Rich Steinmetz converted a four-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to take down defending champion Keven Shields, and claim the third Pennsylvania Senior Open at the Williamsport Country Club on Tuesday.
Shields played the last three holes in three-under par to catch Steinmetz and force the playoff.
Steinmetz, the head professional at Spring Ford Country Club and the reigning Philadelphia Section PGA Champion opened play with a 5 under par 66 in the opening round on Monday. He held a two-shot lead over Shields and Lehigh Country Club amateur Tom Soares after the first round.
All three players in the final pairing got off to a rough two over-par start but Steinmetz’s lead grew to 4 shots after 27 holes after he posted 38 to Shields 39 on the way out.
Bucknell Country Club’s Brian Kelly tied for 12th with a two-day total of 147. He fired a 72 on Tuesday. Todd Vonderheid, also of Bucknell, was tied for 18th, a shot behind the group tied for 12th
Shields tee shot on 18 caught some trees on the right and landed short but in the middle of the fairway some 270 yards from the green. A beautifully struck 3 wood left Shields with a lengthy putt from just off the green for eagle while Steinmetz chipped long leaving a 30-footer for birdie. When Shields lagged his eagle putt to within tap-in range, Steinmetz two putted for par setting the stage for a playoff.
Steinmetz received $4,000 for the winner’s share.
Pennsylvania Senior Open
At Williamsport Country Club
Final scores
Top 25 and locals
T1. Rich Steinmetz, 66-73-139 (won in playoff); T1. Kevin Shields, 68-71-139; T3. Michael Brown, 73-67-140; T3. Kevin Kraft, 71-69-140; T5. Bob Friend, 70-72-142; T5. David Brown, 70-72-142; T7. Patrick Herwig, 72-71-143; T7. Eric Williams, 75-68-143; T9. Rick Stimmel, 74-70-144; T9. Hugo Mazzalupi, 71-73-144; 11. Damon Barcacci, 72-73-145; T12. Joe Boros, 74-73-147; T12. John Cooper, 72-75-147; T12. Rob Stoops, 72-75-147; T12. Jeff Frazier, 75-72-147; T12. Tom Soares, 68-79-147; T12. Brian Kelly, Bucknell CC, 75-72-147; T18. Jeffrey Schmigel, 73-75-148; T18. Sean Knapp, 73-75-148; T18. David West, 72-76-148; T18. Todd Vonderheid, Bucknell CC, 75-73-148; T18. Bill Sautter, 75-73-148; T18. John Allen, 75-73-148; T24. Michael Capotis, 73-76-149; T24. Eddie Perrino, 73-76-149; T24. Chest Walsh, 71-78-149; T37. Andy Fisher, Bucknell CC, 73-80-153; T50. Alan Kline, Bucknell CC, 78-77-155;