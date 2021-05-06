Stephen J. Pancoe, 69, of Newberry Township, York County, died peacefully at home April 28, 2021.
He was born in Lewisburg on May 29, 1951, the son of the late Jean (Wagner) Pancoe Katherman and Joseph Pancoe.
After graduating from Milton High School in Union County, he worked at Laurelton Center and then began his career in state government. He retired from the PA House of Representatives, having recently served as Director for the House Republican Caucus Administrator’s office.
He was a history buff and enjoyed research, spending countless hours poring over his amazing collection of books. His interest in antiquing and finding accoutrements was always eccentric. He was an ardent supporter and member of the NRA, exhibiting his support proudly. He enjoyed participating in reenactments of the 1750 Colonial Period and was an active member and supporter of the Friends of Fort Halifax and Dill’s Tavern historical locations.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Miller) Pancoe; a daughter, Stephanie (Dennis) Moore of Watsontown; grandsons, Troy (Skyanne) Moore of Turbotville, and Jacob (Elizabeth) Moore of New Holland; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Madilyn, Bryant, and Arya.
Respecting his wishes, there will be no services.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com