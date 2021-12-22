Stephen J. Siska, 19, Kreamer

Stephen J. Siska, 19, of Kreamer, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 19, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 2002, in Annapolis, Maryland, a son of Stephen M. and Lettie C. (King) Siska.
Stephen was a 2020 graduate of Midd-West High School. He loved to learn and loved sharing his wisdom with anyone who would listen. In school, he was in the gifted program for most of his school years and many of his teachers were mentors to him. Stephen was currently taking a gap year from college but prior to that, he attended Bloomsburg University during his senior year of high school through ACES program. Upon graduation, he attended George Mason University as a history major.
Stephen was a loyal friend to many and made many memories with an amazing group of friends that began in kindergarten and lasted to the present.
He was a dedicated employee at Walmart in Selinsgrove, where he worked in the sporting goods department. Prior to that, he enjoyed his time as a server at Brookdale Senior Living, where he loved hearing stories from the residents.
His hobbies and passions included online gaming, collecting old military memorabilia and flags from all over the world and reading anything about history, both U.S. and foreign. In his short lifetime, Stephen fulfilled his dream of exploring Europe in 2019 with his German class.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Larry Siska and sister, Lillyanna Siska, both of Kreamer; grandparents Stephen and Patricia Siska of Johnstown and Patricia King of Middleburg; an aunt, Staci Snyder and her husband Bob of Ferndale, Maryland; two uncles, Howard King of Middleburg and Larry M. King of Northport, Florida; He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry King.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Dec. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Krauss officiating.
Contributions to honor Stephen’s memory may be made to Prevent Suicide PA, PO Box 33, Wernersville, PA 19565
Arrangements by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.