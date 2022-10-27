Stephen Lane Flood Sr., 72, of McClure, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his daughter, Lori Ann Flood-Miller and husband Steven A. Miller; son, Stephen L. Flood Jr. and wife Cathleen R. Napp-Flood; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Harold Flood Jr. and wife Arlene and Ronald Flood and wife Peggy.
Born March 21, 1950, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Geraldine C. (Howell) and Harold W. Flood Sr.
He loved the outdoors, spending his time hunting and fishing. He was an active member of Snyder County West End Sportsmen’s Club, where he enjoyed skeet shooting for fun and in tournaments.
For 25 years, Stephen worked at Standard Steel and then retired from Wood-Mode Cabinetry after working there for more than 30 years.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Snyder County West End Sportsmen’s Club, 9011 Stage Road, McClure, PA 17841.
King-Barr Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of arrangements.