Stephen Lee Lloyd, 67, of Winfield where he lived with his companion Linda Willow, entered into rest at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Millheim, at his daughter’s home.
He was born June 7, 1955, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert F. Sr. and Lucille E. (Guisewite) Lloyd. On April 17, 1976, in West Milton, he married the former Wendy L. Klinefelter, who preceded him in death July 22, 2012.
Stephen attended Milton High School.
Stephen was employed as a mason at George Lloyd Jr. Masonry, Mazeppa.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and playing pool.
Stephen was a former member of the Mifflinburg Moose.
Surviving are one son, Stephen L. Lloyd Jr. of Northumberland; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather M. and Dale A. Hamilton of Millheim; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Susan Lloyd of Milton; nine grandchildren, Brandon Scholl, Cody Scholl and his wife Hannah, Shalyssa Walter, Tyja Walter, CJ Hamilton, Kaelyn Hamilton, Faith Lloyd, Stephen R. Lloyd, and Taylor Lloyd; and one great-grandson, Jaxston Scholl.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Lloyd; and one sister, Diane Scheaffer.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Josh Simonetti officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
