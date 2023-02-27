Stephen Ralph Herrold, of Port Trevorton, passed away peacefully at Evangelical Community Hospital, across the highway from the original Evangelical Hospital where he was born. He died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the age of 75.
He was born July 6, 1947, the son of the late Sadie Matilda Steinbach Herrold and Ralph Edwin Herrold. He lived his entire life on the family farm in Port Trevorton.
He attended Independence School which was a one-room school. In third grade, he attended the newly opened Chapman-Union Elementary School. He graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1965 as an honor student. That year he enrolled at Susquehanna University, graduating in 1969 with a degree in physics. He was awarded a full fellowship from the then Atomic Energy Commission to attend The Georgia Institute of Technology where he obtained two master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and health physics. While attending Georgia Tech, he also developed lifelong friendships with students from China, Thailand, and Turkey. In 1973, he started work at Susquehanna University where he worked in the Information Technology Department, retiring in 2019 after 46 years of faithful, dedicated service.
Steve enjoyed reading, listening to old-time radio shows, and traveling. As a boy, Steve would often pull a random volume of the World Book Encyclopedia off the shelf and read for pleasure. He traveled extensively around the United States, Canada, and Thailand. His favorite travel destination was Florida with his mother and niece, and later to Spring Training with his sister.
Steve was known by many for being quiet, but willing to give of his time to help others. He had a strong faith in God. He was an active member of the now closed Paradise United Methodist Church, and often served as an adult Sunday School teacher.
Steve is survived by his sister, Linda Herrold of Port Trevorton; his beloved niece, Christine A. Ream and her husband Jeffrey of Mechanicsburg and their daughter, Sadie, who lovingly called him Unca. He is also survived by two cousins, Lucille Sprenkle and Susan Jones.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. Visit garmanfh.com.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Paradise Cemetery, Port Trevorton.