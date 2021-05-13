Stephen Sebasovich Jr., 70, of Trevorton, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born March 21, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Stephen Sr. and Doris (Ebersole) Sebasovich.
Stephen was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He was a resident of Trevorton most of his life. Early in life he worked as a coal miner and retired in the maintenance department at Celotex, Sunbury.
He was a member of Eagles No. 503, Sunbury, and Trevorton VFW Post 7813. Stephen enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
He was married to his former wife of 50 years, Sharon (Alexander) Sebasovich. Also surviving are two sons, Mark Sebasovich and wife Lana of Sunbury, and Scott Sebasovich and wife Melissa of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Dylan Quinn, Ryan Sebasovich, Brady Sebasovich, Brooke Sebasovich, Andrew Sebasovich, Jenna Sebasovich; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Aston-Campbell and Parker Sebasovich; and one sister, Donna Carroll of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Sebasovich.
There will be no calling hours.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.