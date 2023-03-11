Stephen W. Clark, 68, Midlothian, Va.

Stephen Webster Clark, age 68, of Midlothian, Va., entered into new life on March 9, 2023, surrounded by his children and family members after a 5+ year battle with mesothelioma.
Steve, as he was known by, was born Feb. 25, 1955, the eldest of five children of Webster Franklin Clark and Pamela Ann Barfield Clark. He was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School and received his bachelor's degree in computer and information science from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. He later received his Master's in Health Administration from the Medical College of Virginia. Steve had an accomplished career serving roles as Director, Analytical Science at MCV, Manager, Information Services at Christiana Care (Wilmington, Del.), CIO – Chief Information Officer at Albemarle Health (Elizabeth City, N.C.) and later Director of Information Technology with Sentara Healthcare. Along his career Steve was a member of The College of Healthcare Executives (CHIME), The American College of Healthcare Executives for which he was Board Certified in Healthcare Management Education (FACHE), and he was a member of the Healthcare Information and Systems Society (HIMSS).
Steve was also a member of various organizations outside of work that he was very proud of. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 22 in Sunbury, PA, and a member of Rotary International in Elizabeth City, N.C. Steve was a WSET Advanced Sommelier (level III) and everyone could tell you about his knowledge, love and passion for wine. His wine collection was extensive that he loved sharing with other enthusiasts. Steve held a captain's license and bareboat charter license with the American Sailing Association and was an avid sailor in the Chesapeake Bay, Outerbanks and throughout the Caribbean.
Steve lived a full life with many hobbies, among which were his love of travelling and adventuring which he often shared with his daughter, Cheryn. He had a great passion for music and played the Cello and piano and was active in various choirs including his church. He was a fantastic cook and very competitive at family functions on who could make the best of whatever we decided to make for that event, he may have been good, but he was also competing with those of us who knew their way around a kitchen! He was able to snag the "belt" a time or two. He was also a champion in the Elizabeth City potato peeling contest and won the "Iron Chef Ablemarle Hospital" competition. Steve also prepared wine and food pairing dinners for charity and fundraising that are still talked about in his community. Steve was a competitive ballroom dancer and competed nationally with his dance partner, Marilyn Adams. Steve enjoyed riding his bicycle and kayak going on various trail excursions on the C&O Canal and Erie Canal with family and friends. Steve also was very active in the mesothelioma survivorship groups and participated in Kayaking 4 Meso with that group.
Steve was a faithful servant of the Episcopal church and was fortunate to call a few parishes home. Steve was a member of St. Matthews (Sunbury, PA), St. Barnabas (Wilmington, Del.), Christ Church (Elizabeth City, N.C.) and The Redeemer (Midlothian, Va.).
Steve is survived by his daughter Cheryn Marie Clark Coleman; son Andrew Jarrat (AJ) Clark; much awaited granddaughter Kinsley Bryce Coleman; his favorite son-in-law Ian Coleman; his three sisters, Cynthia C. Reid, Judith L. Whitenight, Frances C. Zartman and his baby brother Philip Clark and numerous nieces, nephews and greats. He was preceded in death by both his parents and niece Andrea Kay Whitenight.
A service will be held at Redeemer Episcopal Church, 2341 Winterfield Rd. Midlothian, VA on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made either to any of his church parish homes in his name or to Mesothelioma research per his requests.