Steve A. Spigelmeyer, 66, of White Top Road, Middleburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 24, 1956, in Sunbury, a son of the late Cora (Klase) Spigelmeyer and Carl Dressler. His passing breaks a marital union of 37 years to the former Cathy L. Paige.
He attended Elizabethtown schools.
Steve enjoyed caring for his animals, doing woodworking and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Wyatt Spigelmeyer of Middleburg, Steve Spigelmeyer of Beaver Springs, and Matthew Spigelmeyer of Middleburg; nine grandchildren, and four sisters.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
Private burial will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.