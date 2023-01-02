Steven A. Schrader, 71, of Ropewalk Ave., passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.
Steve was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Sunbury a son of the late Josiah L. and Rose (Gallo) Schrader.
He was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School and served in the Army following graduation.
Mr. Schrader was a former member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Northumberland.
He was employed with International Paper Co. and recently retired from Furmano’s, Northumberland.
As an avid outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed hunting, boating and camping with his “extended” family at the campground.
He is survived by his brother, Joe M. Schrader of Sunbury, sister and brother-in-law, Louise A. and Paul E. Hilkert of Milton, nephew, Eric Schrader and wife Janel of Northumberland, great-nephews, Trent and Blake Schrader, great-niece, Brooke Webb and great-great-niece, Riley Webb.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by, nephew, Nicholas J. Schrader, sister-in-law, Donna L. Schrader and his longtime companion, Marian Shannon.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Interment, at a later date, will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.