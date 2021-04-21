Steven A. Snyder was called home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 19, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer.
Steve was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Sunbury, to John E. Reichner and Betty (Master) Reichner and was later adopted by Ben Snyder after he married Steve’s mother.
Steve loved history, football, and was an avid bowler with a real passion for baseball. He was known as Mr. Baseball and could be found grinning from ear to ear every time his Pirates won a game. He was employed at Bastian Tire and Auto in Shamokin Dam for 46 years and worked part-time at Burger King in Shamokin Dam.
He is survived by his siblings, Dave and Sharyn Reichner and Alice Snyder, all of Selinsgrove, Keith and Connie Reichner of Penns Creek, Dean and Lisa Reichner of Middleburg, and Penny and Kevin Snyder of Mifflinburg.
Steve was preceded in death by his biological father, John; his adopted father, Ben; his mother, Betty; and one sister, Kay Mantz.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in Shriner’s Cemetery, 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.