Steven Charles Sprenkle, 77, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Steven was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Russell William and Elsie (Herrold) Sprenkle. On June 14, 1964, he married the former Kay L. Bowersox, who survives. The couple were married for 58 years at the time of his passing.
Steve was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School and was a tremendous athlete. He was a captain for the baseball, basketball, and soccer teams and was offered a scholarship to attend Pittsburgh University to play soccer. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1966 to 1970. Steve retired after 37 years from Wood-Mode Inc., Kreamer.
He attended the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene with his wife Kay. Steve enjoyed being in the outdoors cutting firewood, hunting, and taking walks with his wife.
Family was important to him. He was active in coaching his sons youth baseball, and soccer teams, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his son, Trent Sprenkle; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Ken Swineford; four grandchildren, Luke, Megan, Andrew, and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Jenna and James; a sister-in-law, Sandy Sprenkle; a brother-in-law, Roger Bowersox; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Sprenkle; a sister, Carolyn Barnett; and a nephew, Chad Sprenkle.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Charles Melton officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6631 will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Steve to the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.