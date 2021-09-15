Steven D. Benscoter, 52, of Milton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 10, 1969, in Berwick, he was the son and stepson of Timothy Benscoter and his wife Jackie of Bloomsburg, and the son of Velma Warner of West Milton. On July 23, 1994, he married the former Susan E. Yoder and they have celebrated 27 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Providence, Rhode Island, and was a bakery chef at a local university for 22 years, and most recently at Country Cupboards, Lewisburg.
He enjoyed going to amusement parks and loved spending time with his son.
Surviving besides his parents and his wife, Susan Benscoter, is a son, Alexander S. Benscoter at home; and a brother, Dave Clark Benscoter Sr. of Watsontown.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com