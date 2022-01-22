Steven D. Clark, 57, Trevorton, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Steve was born Oct. 12, 1964, in Sunbury a son of David L. and Sally A. (Reed) Clark of Northumberland.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. He gained employment with ATS (Advanced Technology Services, Inc. as maintenance personnel and was currently employed with Masonite, Northumberland.
Steve was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed spending his time tinkering on cars. He had a love of family and cherished family get togethers.
In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by two uncles, Jeffrey Clark and family of Northumberland, Dr. Roger Clark and family of Pittsburgh; aunt, Molly Reppert and family of Mechanicsburg; nephew, Braeden R. Clark and fiance, Taylor M. Perles of Sunbury and niece Kennedy S. Clark of Marysville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott D. Clark, on Feb. 23, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Steve's memory can be made to the American Legion Post #44, P.O. Box 209, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.