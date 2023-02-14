Steven D. Shambach, 67, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 29, 1955, in Beaufort, S.C., a son of Ronald and Donna (Snook) Shambach.
Steve was a graduate of West Snyder High School. He was employed as an equipment operator with Faylor Middlecreek Construction, Fairchild Brothers, and Pav-It.
He enjoyed music, gardening, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his fiance, Monique Culp; one son and daughter-in-law, Derick and Jamie Shambach; two grandchildren, Devin and Lauren Shambach; a brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Stacie Shambach; a sister, Kelly Shartzer; nieces, Tegan (Jamie) Kotarski, Ashley Shambach and Alyssa Shambach; and a nephew, Chad Erb.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tom Shartzer.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.