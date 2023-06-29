Steven James Gulliver, 35, of Sunbury, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 22, 2023.
Steven was born March 19, 1988, in Danville, to Mark and Denise Gulliver.
Steven graduated from Triangle Tech in Sunbury. He loved his welding job with Shumaker Industries and enjoyed his time with those he worked with. In his free time, you could find Steven brewing his own hard cider, trail riding in his Jeep, or sitting by the fire enjoying a cigar. Steven adored his two children, Landon and Caleb, and his tireless love and devotion to his family was evident in everything that he did.
Steven was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Joyce Gulliver; maternal grandparents, Herb Allen and Diane, and brother, Justin Betts.
He is survived by his love and partner, Jen Mordan; children, Landon and Caleb Bower; parents, Mark and Denise Gulliver; sister and brother-in-law, Sunni and Cory Elmore; nieces, Kalani Betts and Kali Elmore; and nephews, Kyle and Kory Elmore.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Steven’s life at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in the banquet hall at Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland.