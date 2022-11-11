Steven M. Kremer Jr., 47, of 4th St., Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home.
Steven was born May 30, 1975, in Sunbury, a son of Sandra M. (Treon) Miller and the late Roger Miller and Steven M. Kremer Sr. and his wife Suzy. On Oct. 12, 1996, he married Jennifer R. (Snyder) Kremer.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School and worked for several dealerships in car sales and service most recently for Selinsgrove Ford for owner Todd Benner who was also his great friend and mentor.
Steven was an avid youth sports fan and coached various teams for both his son and daughter.
He loved surf fishing and the beach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Cori Kremer of South Carolina; daughter, Katelynn Kremer (Ethan) of Sunbury; one sister and brother-in-law, Kristen and Jim Hansel of Texas; his in-laws, Patti and Kevin Troup of Sunbury and Bob and Patti Snyder Jr. of Milton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rob and Jeana Snyder, Nicole and Troy Long; nephews, Josh, Jaxon, Jake and Archer; nieces, Kailey and Katy, many more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and two beloved pets, Nittany and Nala.
In addition to his father and stepfather, he was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Mary Treon, Joe and Betty Kremer and Shirley and Tom Miller.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.