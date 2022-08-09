Steven M. Wallace, 70, of Lewisburg, formerly of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home in Lewisburg on Aug. 5, 2022.
Steven was born in Athol, Mass., on Jan. 25, 1952, to John and Dorothy Wallace. He graduated from Athol High School in 1969, after which he attended American International College in Springfield, Mass., where he was an active member of Model Congress and the Varsity Golf team. He graduated from AIC in 1973 with a bachelor of arts in sociology. He married Pamela Wallace in October of 1989 and together they raised four loving children, Bryan, Susan, Robyn and Meghan in Wilbraham, Mass.
Steven, a dedicated and passionate salesman, had a highly successful career in medical sales that spanned across the Northeast region for over 50 years. He was an avid and well-respected golfer holding long-standing memberships at Hampden Country Club (Mass.), Twin Hills Country Club (Mass.) and Bucknell Country Club (Pa.). Steven was a dedicated father who was actively involved in his children’s lives, endlessly supportive and always present at sports games, school activities and performances.
He was a lifelong New England sports fan and even had a faithful dog named Fenway. Steven loved vacationing with his family and friends at the beach, on the slopes and visiting family across the country. He cherished his neighbors and friends. His death brings such sorrow because his life brought such joy.
He is survived by his father, John F. Wallace; his brother, Gary (Karen) Wallace; his sister, Lynne Wallace (Nicole Pagliaro); his wife, Pamela Wallace; and his children, Bryan and Tara Wallace, Susan and Aaron Shotland, Robyn Wallace and Meghan Wallace. He is also survived by his four precious grandchildren whom he adored, Grace, Daniel and Luke Shotland and Greer Wallace. Steven was treasured by many cousins, and by countless friends whose lives he enriched with his kindness and love.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be held at Sampson’s Chapel of the Acres, 21 Tinkham Road, Springfield, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. with prayer service from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join Steven’s family for dinner immediately following the service at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, Mass.
In memory of Steven, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to honor his late mother, Dorothy F. Wallace.