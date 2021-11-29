Steven R. Anderson, 63, of Winfield, entered into rest at 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born July 31, 1958, in Lewistown, a son of the late Ray J. and Hazel M. (Shaffer) Anderson.
Steven was a 1976 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He was employed as assistant manager at Sherwin Williams, Sunbury, for 47 years.
Steven served in the Union Township Fire Company, Winfield, since 1975, holding many positions, including most recently Vice President, and Deputy Chief. He was a lifetime member and past Assistant Chief of William Cameron Engine Company, Lewisburg.
Steven enjoyed duck hunting and was president of the Susquehanna River Water Fowlers Association.
Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Kelly Anderson of Winfield, and Kevin and Carrie Anderson of Watsontown; nephew, Tobias Anderson of Phillipsburg; niece, Kristy Anderson of Winfield; and one great-niece, Charleigh Anderson of Winfield.
He was preceded in death by one brother in infancy, Bradley H. Anderson.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Union Township Fire Company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Union Township Fire Department, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield, PA 17889.
Arrangements are by the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.