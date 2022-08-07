We often hear when athletes or celebrities inject themselves into a political movement or high-profile matter that, they should “stick to sports” or “stay in their lane.”
In some instances, it can be a fair criticism. But ask veterans right now how they feel about Jon Stewart.
Stewart’s voice, his outrage with the waffling in Washington to support veterans. Stewart’s passion plea for the PACT Act certainly made a difference, shining a spotlight on the legislation that provides assistance to veterans who were exposed to harmful chemicals during their service, including from toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Senate passed the bill earlier this year, only to see more than a dozen back off later after Republicans said Democrats added $400 million in spending unrelated to the help for veterans.
That is where Stewart jumped in, putting on pressure, and placing it front and center for many Americans. Like it or not, agree or not, Stewart’s push made a difference, either by forcing enough of a change in the language or political pressure.
The bill later passed the Senate 86-11 and 342-88 in the House. Locally, Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser voted for the bill, the former approving the final language after revisions were made to the initial language. Sen. Bob Casey voted for the measure and Sen. Pat Toomey was one of 11 to vote against the legislation, citing the additional funding as a “slush fund.”
One of the reasons high-profile individuals get involved is because their status can make a difference. Certainly, there are too many instances where people grandstand for attention but in many cases their thoughts and actions are genuine. Like it or not, name recognition does matter and people may change their opinions based on what a celebrity they embrace does or says.
Think about celebrities/athletes/activists who have stood up over the years, from Bill Russell to Muhammad Ali to Billie Jean King and more. Think about the unwavering followers of Donald Trump.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this situation where people who have already given so much had to fight so hard to get so little,” Stewart said. “I hope we learned a lesson.”
A couple of lessons, including the old adage to never underestimate the power of a small group to change the world.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.