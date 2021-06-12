SUNBURY — With time running out on a deal between the Shikellamy School District and the members of the educational support professionals association, district officials are continuing to post negotiations on its website as a vote to furlough the 63-member union looms.
District officials released a 25-page document that showed negotiation sessions dating back to last year.
"The School District is facing significant financial challenges and is taking a variety of steps to save money and reduce expenses,” the statement from the board read.
"Many of the choices made by the school board have been difficult, particularly those choices that impact employees, students, and parents. Although the school board is offering an option to the union for the employees to remain employed by the district in exchange for cost-cutting, the union has rejected any reduction in wages or benefits and is demanding higher wages. The chief negotiator for the union stated at the March 1, 2021 negotiation session that the union is “not disputing the financials;” yet the union is doing nothing to address the school district’s deteriorating financial condition.”
Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz did not return calls seeking comment.
Directors released the timeline of events which outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase wages from $14.50 an hour maximum starting wage to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.
Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services.
The union said it is impossible to find the money because workers would have to take pay cuts.
No vote to subcontract the services was on the June 16 board meeting agenda as of Friday, which is the last meeting in June. Kovaschetz previously said she is unsure what happens if no deal is put in place by July 1. No sessions are planned before Thursday’s school board meeting.
Kovaschetz said previously the 63-person union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases. The union has been working without a contract since last year.
Kovaschetz said school board members aren’t telling the public the truth on why the union keeps rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, an option the district is considering currently, giving up a right to file a grievance, and finding a way for the union to give back the money — which Kovaschetz said is unrealistic — and health care reductions, are issues that neither union nor the district is budging on.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to a release from the district.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff and the new number the district would be saving if the union were to accept the maximum pay wage of $15 would be $510,000.
Kovaschetz previously said if no agreement is reached by July 1, she is unsure what will happen.
“Then we get furloughed I guess, except for one or two people they told us and we can apply to ESS and interview,” she said. “That would mean we are dismantled and as per the last contract which expired June 20, 2020, we are working status quo. But if they do it, we would file what we need to in court.”
The negotiating team for the district includes directors Jeff Balestrini, Slade Shreck and Jennifer Wetzel, along with Manning and Superintendent Jason Bendle. For the union, Kovaschetz is joined by negotiator Mark McDade. McDade, a UniServ representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, who did not respond to a call seeking comment.
"Not only is the union not doing anything to address the financial challenges of the school district, but it is suing the district in the form of a grievance and arbitration proceeding alleging that the district is violating the collective bargaining agreement even when it made a request for proposals,” the most recent statement by the board said.
To review the entire negotiating sessions visit the Shikellamy School District website.