The 2020 election had record turnout, big winners across all political parties and election officials, legal experts and even the nation’s top law enforcement officer called it the most secure in the nation’s history. By all those measures, it was as successful an election as the nation has ever had.
Yet efforts to change the process, making it more difficult for people to vote, rage across America, including in Pennsylvania.
According to CNHI State Reporter John Finnerty, Republicans in Pennsylvania said current voter reform legislation would make it easier to vote, harder to cheat and create a system for improving the audit of future elections. Democrats argue gains in voter access are offset by measures in the bill that would make it harder for people to vote.
All of this movement is based on the continued push that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. The Republicans did very well down-ballot everywhere, including in Pennsylvania. Republicans won two statewide offices — Treasurer and Auditor General — in tight races. Republican Congressmen, including Valley Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, won easily.
Those election results are fine. No one has contested those.
But the one at the top of the ballot, that one was stolen, many have preached for six months.
The election worked, but now many are intent on changing the way we vote. We are once again stuck in this roundabout of presenting a solution to a problem that does not exist.
“They stoked the flames and now they want to say they’re the firefighters,” Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said of the state’s Republicans pushing reform. “If there is a loss of trust, it’s because of you.”
There are some good provisions in the bill passed this week on a party-line vote. It would allow counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting earlier, and require counties to document when voters have to wait more than 30 minutes to vote and put corrective measures in place for long wait times.
The bill would also move deadlines to register to vote and for when mail-in ballots are due.
One silly provision in the bill would mandate that voters get a doctor’s note to explain why their signature had changed from the signature on file, as if our signatures are exactly the same every single time we sign something. In some cases now, these signatures are done with your finger on a computer screen. Ever done that? It bears zero resemblence to your handwritten signature.
“Improving accessibility is at the forefront of this bill. Over the past few election cycles, we have seen increased voter involvement and our laws must keep up with demands. No legal voter should be denied the opportunity to cast a ballot,” State Rep. Seth Grove, chairman of the House state government committee and the prime sponsor of HB 1300 said.
We should do that. Reducing windows to register and return ballots, does the opposite.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.