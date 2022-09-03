Staff and wire reports
BLOOMSBURG — Jarel Washington went untouched into the end zone from the 2-yard line in the second overtime, and Stonehill won its FCS debut 33-30 over Bloomsburg on Saturday.
Washington also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ashur Carraha that pulled the Skyhawks to 27-24 with 4:32 remaining. Perry Shelbred forced overtime by making a 31-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
It was their fourth straight season-opening win against Bloomsburg. In April, Stonehill moved up from the Northeast-10 Conference in Division II and joined the Northeast Conference, beginning a four-year Division I transition.
Zane Janiszewski had one rushing touchdown for Bloomsburg. He also fumbled the ball into the end zone but it was recovered by Mount Carmel grad John Ayres for a score. Ayres added a second touchdown rushing in the third quarter. Brendan McGonigle kicked three field goals.
Danville High grad K.J. Riley started at quarterback for the Huskies. The freshman finished 7-of-12 for 48 yards.
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
EASTON — Ryan Schuster scored the only touchdown and Lafayette stuffed Sacred Heart at the goal line on the final play to give John Troxell a victory in his first game as the Leopards’ coach.
The Pioneers drove from their own 23 and had a first-and-goal from the 1 after Marquez McCray’s 20-yard completion to Rob DiNota. But McCray threw two incompletions before Malik Grant was stopped on the final play in the season opener for both teams.
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
MOON TOWNSHIP — Luke Brenner and Dante Casciola scored touchdowns a couple minutes apart in the third quarter to lift Dayton over Robert Morris, giving lifetime Flyer Rich Chamberlin his 100th career victory.
Brenner, a slotback, scored on a 63-yard reverse around the right side with 3:31 left in the third quarter, putting the Flyers in front 15-14.
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Jaleel McLaughlin scored three times and ran for 203 yards on 20 carries and Youngstown State held control most of the way in the season opener for the Penguins.
McLaughlin entered the contest with 6,578 yards and 65 career touchdowns. He is one of 18 running backs in NCAA history to rush for more than 6,500 yards.
Delaware State 34, Lincoln 0
DOVER, Del. — Marquis Gillis ran for 86 yards and Delaware State broke open a close game with 17 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Division II-level Lincoln (PA) in the season-opener.