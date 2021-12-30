There were four homicides in Northumberland County in 2021, including a triple homicide in June. Those cases were added to a significant number of murder cases pending in the region.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has had a busy year with a triple homicide and several other murders all occurring in 2021.
State police say Matthew J. Reed, 23, who could potentially be facing the death penalty, was charged with a triple homicide in Snydertown in June.
Stonington state police say Reed, who had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, gunned down Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, because of a dispute over a vehicle purchase.
Stephen Kruskie, 26, of Mount Carmel, is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authority with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Kruskie is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21 and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township.
In July, Lisa Karlaza, 33, of Back Street in Mount Carmel, was charged with stabbing to death her husband, Richard Karlaza.
The most recent alleged murder came with the arrest of 39-year old Christopher Depka, who police have charged with killing his mother in late November. Police allege he killed his mother, Sarah Jones, 61, with a baseball bat.
The only other murder case in the Valley for 2021 was in Union County where police charged Myrle Miller, 76, of Winfield, with killing her husband in 2018.
In May, a grand jury found that there was enough evidence against Miller to show she poisoned to death her husband, John W. Nichols and fraudulently drained at least $87,000 from his bank accounts and opened loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, according to a statewide grand jury investigation.
State police accuse Miller of feeding a calculated amount of verapamil from her own prescription to her husband, causing his heart to fail on April 14, 2018. Nichols died at age 77 in the home the couple shared on Lamey Road in Millmont, Union County.