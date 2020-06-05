Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are investigating if a strong thunderstorm that hit Beavertown on Wednesday night may have been a tornado.
The NWS is conducting a storm survey in parts of Beaver Township in Snyder County.
CONDUCTING A STORM SURVEY FOR THE AREA NEAR BEAVER TOWNSHIP
IN SNYDER COUNTY PA. THE SURVEY IS IN RELATION TO THE SEVERE
THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE AREA ON JUNE 3, 2020.
A FINAL ASSESSMENT INCLUDING RESULTS OF THE SURVEY ARE EXPECTED
TO BE COMPLETED AND TRANSMITTED VIA A PUBLIC INFORMATION
STATEMENT BY FRIDAY EVENING JUNE 5.