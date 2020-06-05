Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are investigating if a strong thunderstorm that hit Beavertown on Wednesday night may have been a tornado.

The NWS is conducting a storm survey in parts of Beaver Township in Snyder County.

CONDUCTING A STORM SURVEY FOR THE AREA NEAR BEAVER TOWNSHIP

IN SNYDER COUNTY PA. THE SURVEY IS IN RELATION TO THE SEVERE

THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE AREA ON JUNE 3, 2020.

A FINAL ASSESSMENT INCLUDING RESULTS OF THE SURVEY ARE EXPECTED

TO BE COMPLETED AND TRANSMITTED VIA A PUBLIC INFORMATION

STATEMENT BY FRIDAY EVENING JUNE 5.

