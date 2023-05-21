The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 2-1.
After extending their losing streak to five in the series opener, the defending NL champions won the final two games of the set. Taijuan Walker pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on three days’ rest and Craig Kimbrel got his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.
Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.
Cardinals 10, Dodgers 5
ST. LOUIS— Oscar Mercado drove in five runs and Paul DeJong added a three-run homer to lead the Cardinals.
St. Louis has won 11 of 14 after a 10-24 start to the season. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-hit effort. Los Angeles lost three of four in the series and dropped a set for the first time since losing two of three to Pittsburgh on April 24-26.
Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, the shortest start of the season for the three-time Cy Young award winner.
Giants 7, Marlins 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Bailey hit his first major league homer and drove in a run with a squeeze bunt, helping the Giants to their fifth win in six games.
Two days after making his major league debut, 23-year-old catcher homered in the second off Jesús Luzardo and bunted in a run in a two-run sixth for a 6-4 lead.
J.D. Davis hit his team-leading eighth home run in the third inning, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Mitch Haniger’s sixth-inning single. Jorge Soler had four hits, including his 12th home run.
Diamondbacks 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that powered the Diamondbacks to a series win.
Ketel Marte had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and scored with Corbin Carroll on Walker’s double for a 7-3 lead. Walker added a run-scoring single in the ninth. Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series.
Pittsburgh committed three errors and had five wild pitches, falling to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start. Merrill Kelly (5-3) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings.
American League
n Angels 4, Twins 2
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series for the Angels.
Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts.
Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, came through with a two-run double in the seventh to give the Halos a 3-1 advantage.
Orioles 8, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Cedric Mullins got five hits, Austin Hays drove in the decisive run in the 11th inning and the Orioles completed a three-game sweep.
Mullins had three RBIs and Hays reached base four times for the Orioles, who scored five runs in the 11th to win for the fifth time in six games. Toronto’s Matt Chapman hit a solo home run and had two RBIs but the struggling Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in their past seven.
White Sox 5, Royals 2
CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Sox beat the Royals for a three-game series sweep.
Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide. Lynn allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win.
Astros 2, Athletics 0
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez pitched a four-hitter to lead the Astros to a three-game sweep.
Valdez struck out seven without a walk, twirling a gem to bounce back after allowing seven hits and four runs in a season-low four innings in his last start. It’s the fifth complete game of his career and first since Sept. 12 at Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
n Rangers 13, Rockies 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Rangers rout the Rockies for a three-game sweep.
Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, also singling and scoring three times. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.
Nationals 6, Tigers 4
WASHINGTON — Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as the Nationals tied their season high with 18 hits.
Adams homered, singled and doubled in his first three at-bats, then hit a bloop double in the seventh.
Brewers 6, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Brewers avoided a three-game sweep.
Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3. Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid.
Devin Williams, the third Milwaukee reliever, pitched 1 1/3 innings for his seventh save. Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits and four RBIs for the Rays.
Braves 3, Mariners 2
ATLANTA — Rookie Jared Shuster allowed one hit in six innings to earn his first career win and the Braves took their first series victory over Seattle in 12 years. Shuster had seven strikeouts with only one walk in his fourth major league start.
Yankees 4, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Harrison Bader and Gleyber Torres homered to spark a comeback, leading the New York Yankees over the Reds for a three-game sweep and their first four-game winning streak this season.
Luis Severino returned from a strained lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training and allowed one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first and Reds manager David Bell in the eighth.
New York completed a 6-1 trip. The Yankees have won six of seven and 14 of 19, improving to a season-high nine games over .500.
Padres 7, Red Sox 0
SAN DIEGO — Rougned Odor hit a desperately needed bases-clearing double off struggling Corey Kluber in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and the Padres beat the Red Sox for just their third win in 14 games.
Odor finished with two doubles and four RBIs and Michael Wacha, who pitched for Boston last year, threw six strong innings. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak and gave their fans something to cheer about after being booed several times during the last three games.
Mets sweep Guardians
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander outpitched Shane Bieber in a marquee matchup of Cy Young Award winners that lived up to its billing, and the resurgent New York Mets edged the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 for a doubleheader sweep.
Francisco Lindor homered against his former team and Jeff McNeil knocked in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly off Bieber in the eighth inning. Brooks Raley closed out New York’s fifth consecutive comeback victory — all by one run — since a 6-16 slide.
In the opener, Starling Marte ended a long power drought by hitting a go-ahead homer in the eighth that sent the Mets to a 5-4 win. In the second matchup of Cy Young Award winners this season, Verlander allowed three hits and struck out five in eight innings.