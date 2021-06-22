Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I would give any excuse to make a strawberry recipe because of how delicious strawberries are. I love the freshness, and they make me feel healthy no matter how unhealthy the recipe is. The great thing about pies is you can substitute the main ingredient for just about anything like blueberries, cherries, blackberries, etc. We hardly ever make pies specifically because of how complicated they are and how long they take to make.
Luckily for us this recipe was incredibly easy and fairly kid friendly. Sadly, the time took a little longer than we were hoping, so we had to wait to enjoy it. We did choose to make two at the same time, because we knew one just wouldn’t last in our home.
I can’t wait to experiment with different flavors and make more pies!
Vanessa: Kaitlyn and I recently spent a morning strawberry picking for the first time in many years. We didn’t fully have a concept of how many berries we were picking until we got home and realized we had a lot. As we were brainstorming different uses for our haul, we happened upon a strawberry pie. We’d never made one before, but always enjoyed eating them when presented with the opportunity. Overall, this recipe is incredibly easy. However, there is wait time involved for baking the crust, letting it cool, and the cooking/cooling process with the jello mixture.
If you are in a pinch for time, you may want to consider a graham cracker crust. A homemade graham cracker or crushed pretzel crust would taste amazing and also fun to make if you have kiddos to help. We used a pillsbury crust for ease, but if you’d like a deeper dish pie, try a homemade dough. I would say this is a great dessert to take to gatherings and such, but you won’t want to share it.
I am considering trying this in a sheet pan. The strawberry filling won’t be as deep, but it may be easier for portion control and feeding a bigger crowd.
Strawberry Pie
Ingredients:
1 9” pie crust
2 Tbsp cornstarch
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 (3 oz) package strawberry jello
4 cups fresh strawberries, slices
whipped cream or ice cream for topping, if desired
Directions:
1. Bake the crust according to the directions on the package. To help the crust stay in place while baking, line the crust with aluminum foil and bake for 8 minutes, remove the foil and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
2. In a small saucepan, combine the cornstarch, sugar and water and whisk until smooth. Bring it to a boil and whisk for 2 minutes until it starts to thicken. Remove from the heat and stir in the jello until dissolved. Let the mixture cool for about 15 minutes.
3. Place the strawberries into the crust and pour the cooled mixture over the strawberries. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight until set. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.