Stress is a normal part of day-to-day life, but because children lack the ability to sort through complex feelings and emotions, it is imperative caregivers take an active role in identifying and managing stress.
Dr. Anthony Ragusea, licensed psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital said, “Stress manifests differently in children than in adults. Children don’t have the same abilities with language that adults do, so it’s harder for them to articulate what they’re experiencing. As a result, kids tend to manifest things through physical ways — it might be headaches, stomachaches, or other physical health issues.”
Sarah Dearment, licensed professional counselor at Geisinger Pediatrics in Pottsville agreed. “We see an increase of kids coming in for medical visits for headaches, bellyaches, rapid heart rate, and difficulty breathing — and those are some clear cues that we might be looking at anxiety and stress. I usually tell kids that those things are great signs. It means that your body and mind are signaling stress and fear and we have the power and tools within ourselves to slow some of those bodily reactions and feel better.”
Jacquelyn Zielewicz, behavioral health therapist at UPMC in North Central PA said, “We are primarily seeing negative stress and increased anxiety in children post-pandemic. This includes feelings of being overwhelmed and the inability to adjust or adapt. Stress in children can be expressed through behavior changes. This could look like negative self-talk, avoidance, feelings of physical illness like stomachaches or headaches, and even self-harm or the harm of others.”
She continued, “Children seem to be experiencing more anxiety post-pandemic. This could be related to grades, social interactions with peers, or separation from their home and parents or caregivers. According to the Children’s Hospital Association, there were more than 47,000 mental health visits to the emergency departments of 38 children’s hospitals around the country in the first three quarters of 2021 — nearly 40% higher than the same period in 2020.”
Displayed in different ways
Kayla Evans, a mother of three who lives in Danville, said that her children ages 12, 8 and 5 each experience stress in different ways.
She explained, “One gets extremely quiet and teary when stressed, another more outspoken and vocal about their needs when trying to process stressful situations, and the other distracts themselves until they feel ready to take that situation on.”
Dearment said, “School-aged kids might refuse school, have trouble sleeping, or their eating habits might change. I encourage parents to look for big changes in daily routines such as refusing to go to soccer practice or isolating themselves or a sudden drop in academic grades. Those can be indicators that a child is experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression.”
Dearment said parents should ensure lots of quality sleep, limited screen time, and consistent caregivers and daily routines, regardless of age.
Advocates and listeners
Ragusea encouraged parents to ask themselves questions like: Do the changes in mood or behavior seem out of place for that child? Do they seem more withdrawn than usual? Do they seem more irritable than usual? Are they having struggles in school that they didn’t normally have? Are they having trouble sleeping or falling asleep?
Throughout the pandemic, Dearment noticed an increase in anxiety across all ages and stages, an increase in depression especially in older children to pre-teen, increases in behaviors and adults having difficulty managing those behaviors, and a significant increase in school avoidance.
She said, “For me, the outcome with so many of these concerns comes down to the social support and support system of that child and family. When kids don’t have the support system around them at home and at school, I think there is an increased hopelessness as they’re not sure that they’ll feel better.”
Regardless of age and the cause of the stress, Ragusea emphasized that the primary goal of parents should be to help their child feel safe and supported.
He said, “When kids are dealing with stress, they don’t have the confidence of having dealt with it before. Everything is new to them, so they have a lot of insecurity about their own ability to get through this [issue]. We want to communicate to kids that we are confident that things will get better and we are confident in them and their ability to get through this. We are there to help. We’re there to support them. We will try to help get them whatever help they need to get through this.”
Dearment said that parents should primarily be listeners, not fixers, “For parents, kids and teens often complain to me that the adult in their life is trying so hard to ‘fix,’ when really they just want someone to listen. I encourage parents to listen and ask their child ‘do you want me to just listen, help you fix it, or something else?’”
She said kids and teens like control and this gives them a choice and allows them to communicate their needs. For parents of kids who ask a lot of repetitive questions and need a lot of reassurance, she encourages parents to ask ‘what do you think?’ This simple strategy can help kids begin finding their own answers and build resilience and self-confidence.
In addition to everyday stressors, some children are sorting through feelings of grief for a loved one, due to COVID or other causes.
Dearment said, “Every time a child discloses (the loss of a loved one due to COVID), it is a punch in the gut for me as I am able to see the reality of this pandemic face-to-face. I think it’s really confusing for kids, as it hits close to home. They are very aware of what COVID is, and maybe they’ve had COVID themselves. So, of course, this all will increase that child’s experience with anxiety on top of dealing with stressors of daily life. We can help kids cope with this by giving them a safe space to process all this confusion and making sure they know that serious illnesses and losses are not their fault.”
Managing stress
Dearment said, “There are lots of things kids and teens can do at home to manage stress and anxiety, and these things are usually more effective if an adult in their life is on-board and supportive. I rarely start with coping strategies if the bare minimum basics aren’t managed first — quality sleep, consistent daily routine, and healthy eating habits. Beyond that, I teach kids that if we can work on strategies to regulate their body and physical symptoms of anxiety and challenge unhelpful thinking, they will feel better.”
She continued, “A simple strategy might be deep breathing, ‘box breathing’ or as my 5-year-old likes to practice, ‘hot chocolate breathing.’ For hot chocolate breathing, I teach kids to smell their hot chocolate, breathing in through the nose, holding their breath for just a second, and then cooling off their hot chocolate, blowing out through the mouth. Other kids do well with mental vacations or imagery, mindfulness, and grounding techniques. There are tons of great free apps out there that can walk kids and families through some of these strategies together.”
Zielewicz agreed with the box breathing technique — inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, and hold for four seconds and added, “To help manage stress day-to-day, children can talk to a supportive loved one, caregiver, or school guidance counselor. Children can also practice breathing exercises like taking deep breaths, pinwheel breathing, or imagining blowing on a pinwheel to make it spin, or box breathing.”
As a mom, Evans is a firm believer in dressing for the weather and getting outside.
“We have found that fresh air, followed up with lots of talking and love is the best way to gain clarity during a stressful time. It really helps you refocus at any age,” she said.
Seeking professional help
Ragusea said that if parents are considering the help of a mental health professional, they should actively engage their child in that decision, and be prepared to make a few phone calls, because the needs are immense and the resources are limited.
Evans has witnessed those shortages first-hand, “We have been very fortunate to work with really fantastic teachers at Danville Primary School, as well as our primary care provider, to gain some understanding of things we can do to support our child and give her some of the tools she needs to learn to manage stress.”
She added, “It is really scary though as the mother of a child who would absolutely benefit from establishing a relationship with a medical professional to help her manage her anxiety, because the shortage of mental health availability is so very real. There just aren’t enough providers for all the support that’s needed.”