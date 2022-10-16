For The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Stroll Through the Arts, a week-long showcase of talented local artists, kicked off Saturday in downtown Lewisburg.
Sponsored by the Lewisburg Arts Council, “Stroll Through The Arts” is an annual event that showcases artists in our region in downtown Lewisburg. The event is hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council, Inc. in partnership with downtown Lewisburg businesses.
Local artists’ work will be displayed in downtown store windows and interior spaces (if applicable) until 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The goal of Stroll Through the Arts is to increase exposure and patronage of artists and businesses in the community.
According to the website for the Lewisburg Arts Council, more than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists have displayed artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg, ranging from ceramics, to fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs.
Visitors spent Saturday afternoon bouncing between meet-and-greets with artists and interactive activities such as book signings, live music and artist demos.
Numerous activities also were provided for little artists like the Free Little Art Library and craft stations.
About 40 “Stroll Stops” were set up on Market Street, including exhibits featuring collections of multiple artists, such as artwork created by Lewisburg Area High School art students, work by employees of Brushstrokes and members of the Lewisburg Photography Club.
Local artist Erin Brown has handmade mugs for sale inside Purity Candy this year.
“This is my tenth year participating in the ‘Stroll,’” said Brown, adding that she enjoys the annual event because of the way it brings together the community.
“One of my favorite things about making mugs is the sense of community it builds,” she said.
“People ‘get together for coffee,’ catch up with old friends, or to meet for the first time, to share, ideas, hopes and dreams, share laughter and tears, to agree, or disagree, in good times and bad.
“Every encounter has a story, and in our shared stories, we find common ground. The world becomes a little smaller and kinder.”
Brown said that when a town like Lewisburg brings together shop owners and artists “and invites the community to join in and see something new and exciting it builds a stronger, kinder community.”
That’s evident in the smiles, hugs and laughter being shared up and down the street, she said.
She credits that sense of community with helping her settle into Lewisburg as “home” when she moved to the area.
“When I first moved here I knew no one and had no connections,” she recalled. “It was through events like the ‘Stroll’ that I got the chance to get out there and meet people and grow my business through word of mouth and communication, connections, and conversations.”
Brown said she has found that people really like to learn something about the process as well, and the teacher in her, she said, is happy to oblige.
“I would highly encourage people to come out and see the art, buy art and talk to the artists,” she said. “See what inspires us and why we do what we do. You will find that an artist’s passion can be rather contagious. “
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez also thinks everyone should make time to take a stroll downtown this week.
“These events are essential to creating and cultivating the community within Lewisburg that we all love,” said Alvarez. “I would encourage anyone in our valley to venture into Downtown Lewisburg, stroll through and enjoy our local art exhibitions which often highlight the beauty of our local landscape.”
Alvarez said that the Borough of Lewisburg maintains a great relationship with the Arts Council.
“Coordinating with them we are able to have events like Stroll Through the Arts, Arts Festival, Sidewalk Chalk and Art in Bars as established events that bring the community together,” she said. “These events bring locals and tourists into our downtown, shopping at our boutique shops, dining at our restaurants and recreating in our parks.”
She continued, “Art and culture are part of the stickiness factor within our community that make this a great place to live, work and play. Workforce may be what initially recruits someone to our area, but having a wide range of social resources is what retains.”
Brown agrees.
“Now I never feel lonely sipping my coffee in the morning, I just think of all my friends new and old that are sipping with me from a mug I made and that brings a big smile to my face.”
For more, visit online at: lewisburgartscouncil.com.